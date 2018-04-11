Democrats call for Greitens to resign after scathing report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri House Democrats spent much of the afternoon behind closed doors be briefed on the report concerning Governor Eric Greitens and his affair. Democrats had mixed emotions but all of them were negative.

They met in a hearing room in the basement of the capitol. When lawmakers exited it seemed many had the same message: it's time for the Republican governor to call it quits and resign. Representative Deb Lavender, a Kirkwood Democrat said, "We haven't seen the report yet we've only seen small pieces of it it's very graphic and very disturbing." Representative Gary Razer a Democrat from Kansas City added, "My first reaction was sadness, shock then it became anger. This man, it's time for him to leave the Governor's Mansion."