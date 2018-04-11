× Democrats call on Republican Greitens to resign

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Senate Democratic Caucus is calling on Republican Gov. Eric Greitens to “resign immediately.”

Lawmakers on Wednesday reviewed a report from a special House committee investigating the governor in connection with an extramarital affair with his St. Louis hairdresser in 2015, before he was elected.

The woman testified that Greitens initiated unwanted sexual contact an slapped, grabbed and shoved her. She testified that during their first sexual encounter, Greitens threatened to distribute a partially nude photo taken without her permission if she spoke of the affair.

Greitens said at a news conference that the report from the committee is “full of lies” and is part of a “political witch hunt.” The committee is made up of five Republicans and two Democrats.

Senate Democratic Leader Gina Walsh released a statement saying the caucus has no faith in Greitens based on “the shocking and unsettling events detailed in this report.” She says that if Greitens doesn’t resign, the House should move forward with impeachment.

The special legislative committee says it’s disappointed the governor declined to testify.

The report says Greitens stated through his attorneys he would be willing to testify after his criminal trial in St. Louis.

But Susan Ryan, a spokeswoman for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, says there were no restrictions from the circuit court prohibiting Greitens from testifying before the House committee.