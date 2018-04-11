Family spots and smells ‘Rally Skunk’ at Busch Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — First there was the rally squirrel and then rally cat, now there's a rally skunk. A Webster Groves family was at Busch Stadium to see their daughter and sister sing God Bless America with her classmates at Avery Elementary School. Sam Bruner captured cell phone video of what looked and smelled like a skunk.

Busch Stadium staffers used a box and a broom to corral the critter. Bruner and his mom say crews tried to use potpourri to freshen things up. No official comment from the Cardinals.