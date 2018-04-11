× Festus man charged after shooting person visiting neighbor’s house

HILLSBORO, Mo. – A Festus man mistakenly shot a woman visiting his neighbor’s house because he suspected the person was a burglar, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Elizabeth Crites, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, the shooting took place March 31 at a home in the 4000 block of Hillsboro-Hematite Road in Festus.

Deputies contacted a neighbor, identified as 22-year-old Garrett Noll, who shared a driveway with the home where the shooting occurred.

Noll said he noticed two strangers—a man and a woman—leaving his neighbor’s home and get into a vehicle. Noll didn’t believe the pair had a legitimate reason to be at the residence, because of a previous trespassing incident in the area.

Noll told deputies he fired a warning shot at the strangers’ vehicle as they were leaving the driveway and then fired twice more. One of those shots passed through the vehicle and struck the woman in her head.

Crites said the woman was rushed to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.

Investigators determined the man and woman had reason to be at the neighbor’s home. Noll was charged with second-degree assault and remains jailed on $10,000 cash-only bond.