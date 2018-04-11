× Greitens decries ‘political witch hunt’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says a state House committee’s report on an investigation into his extramarital affair with his hairdresser will be “full of lies.”

He calls the investigation a “political witch hunt.”

The governor’s comments Wednesday came an hour before the House committee was to release its findings.

The panel launched its investigation shortly after Greitens was indicted in February on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge. Prosecutors allege he took a compromising photo of the woman without her consent in 2015, before he won election.

The committee’s report isn’t expected to contain any recommended action, but House Democratic Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty is calling on the governor to immediately resign.