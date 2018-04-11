× Illinois House OKs ban on taxpayer funds for sexual harassment payouts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois lawmakers sued for sexual harassment couldn’t use tax money to pay settlements under legislation that flew through the House.

Rep. David McSweeney’s legislation won approval 113-0. It moves to the Senate.

The Barrington Hills Republican wants to prevent what’s been disclosed about some congressmen since the (hash)MeToo anti-harassment movement caught fire last fall.

Misconduct allegations felled a number of prominent men in entertainment, the media and politics. And it was revealed that some members of Congress had used the public’s money to settle complaints.

McSweeney says staff members for the Illinois House and Senate have told him they are unaware of any such payouts in recent history. But he wants to ensure it won’t happen in the future.

The bill is HB4243