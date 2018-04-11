Lawyers want Pam Hupp to answer 92 questions about 2011 Betsy Faria murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Russ Faria’s lawyers want answers from Pam Hupp about the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. This involves a separate case from Hupp’s scheduled September trial for the murder of a man with disabilities.

Faria is looking for the answers in connection with his lawsuit against Lincoln County. The state withheld evidence about Pam Hupp in a 2013 trial. In a second trial, the judge found Faria not guilty when he heard about Hupp.

Pam Hupp “will not be responding,” according to her criminal lawyer Kim Freter, who wrote, “There can be no legitimate responses to argumentative questions you put to Ms. Hupp.”

The civil court file contains 22 pages of written questions posed to Hupp, about the murder of her friend Betsy Faria. Hupp is now in the St. Charles County Jail awaiting a murder trial for shooting and killing Lewis Gumpenberger.

Betsy Faria’s 2011 murder in Lincoln County remains unsolved. Someone stabbed her 55 times after Hupp drove her home. Hupp also benefitted from $150,000 in life insurance proceeds.

Lincoln County went after Russ Faria even though five alibi witnesses placed him at a home that cell phone tracking confirmed.

Lincoln County still hasn’t looked into Hupp, so now Russ Faria’s lawyers want answers about the letter found on Betsy’s laptop. The morning after Betsy’s murder, Pam Hupp talked a lot about the letter to police. She also talked about Russ.

Here’s a portion of the December 28, 2011 Major Case Squad interview when Hupp told officers, “He's nasty and – especially when he drinks. And so we met and she pulled it out and she goes, I – you know, I have this letter, blah, blah, blah, to send you. I couldn't e-mail it and the day before we had tried to do it at my house. We don't have Wi-Fi, so she couldn't. And I said, ‘It's no big deal, you know, whatever.’ We get home. She goes, ‘Well, I want to change my beneficiary to you.’”

The mysterious document found on the laptop reads like a horror story about Betsy’s husband. A defense expert witness determined it was planted on Betsy’s computer while using a Wi-Fi connection of the Chesterfield Tennis Club where Pam Hupp watched Betsy play.

The first 13 questions to Hupp relate to that letter.

Hupp’s attorney said she will not answer the questions, pointing out that prosecutors in Hupp’s current case indicated they’ll bring up Betsy’s murder in its fight for the death penalty.

