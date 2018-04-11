× Man convicted for 2015 Bevo double murder

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A jury convicted a 21-year-old St. Louis man for the October 2015 murder of two people in a south city neighborhood.

The victims, 22-year-old Haris Hajdarevic and 23-year-old James Cobb, were gunned down while in a parked vehicle in the 4400 block of Taft Avenue on the evening of October 28, 2015. Hajdarevic had been shot twice; Cobb had been shot five times.

Investigators arrested Rey Hernandez a few days later for the killings.

Hernandez was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office handled the prosecution of the case due to a conflict in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.