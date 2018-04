× MoDOT holding meeting for new Cuivre River bridges

TROY, MO — MoDOT will hold a public information meeting Wednesday for new bridges over the Cuivre River, just north Of Troy, Missouri. The new US 61 bridges will be longer, higher and will reduce the likelihood of flooding. Construction is set to begin next spring and take up to two years.

Wednesday’s meeting is from 4:30pm to 6pm at the Old Alexandria United Methodist Church in Troy.