× Pam Hupp not talking about 2011 Betsy Faria killing

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – Court filings say a suburban St. Louis woman charged with fatally shooting a disabled man to divert attention from herself in her friend’s stabbing death is refusing to answer questions from attorneys for her friend’s husband.

Russell Faria went to prison for the 2011 killing of his wife, Betsy Faria, before being acquitted in a 2015 retrial. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that his attorneys are suing those who helped put him behind bars and want to make Pam Hupp talk. They’ve long alleged she’s the killer — something she’s denied.

Hupp’s facing a murder charge in the 2016 killing of Louis Gumpenberger. Prosecutors allege Hupp attempted to make it appear Gumpenberger tried to kidnap her to recover insurance money she received after her friend’s killing. She’s pleaded not guilty.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch