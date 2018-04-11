Republicans and Democrats call for Greitens to resign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - Both Democrats and Republicans in Jefferson City find the details in a report investigating Gov. Eric Greitens to be troubling.

“The testimony outlined in the report was beyond disturbing,” said House Speaker Todd Richardson, (R) Poplar Bluff.

“It is clear to me that this governor must resign and if he fails to do so I believe we should begin impeachment proceedings,” said House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, (D) Kansas City.

While many Democrats and some Republicans believe Governor Greitens should resign immediately, the legislative committee that released Wednesday’s report will continue its work. That committee was initially established as a fact-finding committee but will now expand its duties and provide disciplinary recommendations to lawmakers.

Richardson said the committee needs more time to complete its work so he will be asking lawmakers to return to Jefferson City for a special legislative session.

Eric Greitens needs to summon the integrity to resign. The Governor’s indefensible actions and the embarrassment he continues to bring to Missouri are causing deep harm to our state. — Nicole Galloway, CPA (@nicolergalloway) April 11, 2018

I have read the official report from the Republican led Missouri House investigation, including the sworn testimony. It is clearly time to put the interests of the people of Missouri first. The Governor should resign. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) April 12, 2018