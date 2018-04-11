St. Louis Port Authority to contribute $2 million to new Blues practice facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The city of Maryland Heights is getting some financial support from St. Louis County to help build a new Blues hockey practice facility.

The St. Louis Port Authority, which is an economic development board, will pay $500,000 for four years towards the project, totaling $2-million dollars. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that money will be added to the nearly $40-million in bonds the city of Maryland Heights plans to issue to fund the project.

Donations from the Blues and team fees will also contribute to covering the cost.

Besides giving the Blues a place to practice, the $78.5 million complex will include four ice-rinks and cater to both youth hockey and other ice sports. It will be built in Maryland Heights near the Hollywood Casino.