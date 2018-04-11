State of the art Bogey Hills Country Club to reopen in May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - Bogey Hills Country Club is getting close to re-opening. They have a new massive, state of the art clubhouse.

In February of 2017, the historic Bogey Hills Country Club was destroyed by fire but look at it now!

It’s just one to talk about. It’s impressive.

Angel Likens is the President and General Manager at Bogey Hills Country Club. She is the third generation of the family to run the club and she vowed to rebuild. “It’s just one to talk about. It’s impressive. It was hard at first but we’re excited to author a beautiful clubhouse not only to members but also for weddings and corporate and business outings.”

The old club was 35,000 square feet. Now it boasts 46,000 square feet of beautiful space and amenities. Check out the breath-taking ballroom with the best audio and video you can find. It fits 280 people with adjoining rooms that can hold up to 500 people. You can walk into the Bogey Bistro, more casual dining area and access to the kid's room, full bar and fire pits outside in the evening as well.

They have added golf simulators inside for leagues and for club fittings. The members-only areas of the club are shaping up to be spectacular and a bigger pool area with bar.

“We’re excited to bring the new young membership and golf and what the country club has to offer the new generation.”

Their ribbon cutting ceremony is set for May 14th.

“I’m biased but I don’t think it compares to any club in St. Louis metro area. It’s one of kind, beautiful inside.”