Trump: Everything in the White House is ‘very calm and calculated’

President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday morning that the mood in the White House was “very calm” despite an avalanche of reports that he’s reeling over developments related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“So much Fake News about what is going on in the White House,” Trump tweeted, adding that the state of the West Wing is “very calm and calculated.”

The President continued: “I (we) are doing things that nobody thought possible, despite the never ending and corrupt Russia Investigation, which takes tremendous time and focus. No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back), so now they do the Unthinkable, and RAID a lawyers office for information! BAD!”

Trump’s tweets come following a slew of updates to Mueller’s case.

On Monday, it was revealed that Mueller referred federal prosecutors to obtain a search warrant on Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Trump called the raid a “disgraceful situation” and an “attack on our country.”

CNN has learned that Trump is now considering firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and that the President and his legal team are re-evaluating whether Trump should sit down for an interview with Mueller’s team.

Trump has vented many times before at what he sees as the utter injustice of the Mueller probe and at his subordinates, like Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He thinks they should be protecting him, not enabling the probe.

But sources inside the White House have told CNN they have never seen the President so furious, and they sense something felt different this time.