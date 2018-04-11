Turkey hunting season begins April 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Spring turkey hunting season opens Monday, April 16. Thanks to restoration efforts 50 years ago, Missouri has become one of the top turkey hunting destinations in the country. Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation visits Fox 2 News at 11 to provide some updates for the season.

• Runs April 16 until May 6.

• Spring turkey hunting permit required ($17 resident, $190 nonresident, $8.50 youth)

• Open from a half-hour before sunrise until 1 p.m.

• Legal methods of hunting: shotguns (No. 4 shot or smaller); longbows, recurves, compounds, and crossbows; and atlatls.

For more information: MDC.Mo.gov