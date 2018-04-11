Woman distraught after grandson’s accused killer gets reduced bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A grandmother said she wants justice for the death of her two-year-old grandson after the man charged with killing him was issued a reduced bond.

“I pass by the park and cry all the time because that was just our place where we would go," said Joellan Wylie.

Now, Wylie can only visit her grandson at the Angel of Hope Memorial at Bellevue Park in Belleville.

It's been almost a year since the death of Kane Friess Wylie and Joellan said there are still so many questions.

“It’s different every time you turn around. He fell out of the tub where he found this room Lindsey would never tell us the truth and I didn’t know him, so it was impossible," Wylie said.

Kane's mother, Lindsey Friess, wrote a three-page letter to the judge on behalf of her then-boyfriend Gyasi Campbell, who's charged with Kane's murder.

It reads, in part, “I believe there’s a proper charge and sentence for the death of my son and I do not believe first-degree murder is that charge.”

A judge recently reduced Campbell’s bail from $1 million to $150,000, meaning he’d need to post a $15,000 cash bond.

Wylie said she’s distraught over the decision, along with her son, Kane's father.

"He’s just sick. He’s just sick to his stomach,” she said. “He doesn’t know what to do. He doesn’t know what to do."

Now they're demanding justice as the regret still hangs heavy a year later.

“My son asked to get him that night and she told us now we couldn’t have him because she was mad. So, I mean, if we would’ve gotten him, this wouldn’t have happened," she said.

Fox 2/KPLR11 reached out to the boy’s mother and did not hear back from her.

The St. Clair County State's Attorney’s Office said it does not support the bail reduction and still plans to pursue the murder charge.

On Thursday, there will be a vigil for Kane Friess Wylie at the St. Clair County Courthouse from noon until 2 p.m.