15-year-old shot in neck in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – One teenager was wounded by gunfire while another teenager was injured by shattered glass following a shooting in north St. Louis.

According to investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred after 8:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Roosevelt Place, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck. She was rushed to a local hospital where she’s listed in critical but stable condition.

An 18-year-old man was hit by broken glass that had been shot out.

Police have not identified a motive for the shooting.