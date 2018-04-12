ST. LOUIS, MO — Drivers are becoming even more distracted with the increased use of cellphones, leading to a steady increase in accidents and fatalities. Aside from these dangers, accidents lead to more expensive auto insurance premiums for everyone.
April is distracted drivers awareness month
-
The most dangerous (and safest) states for drivers
-
Missouri bill would give total ban on texting and driving
-
Drowsy driving is a factor in almost 10% of crashes, study finds
-
Missouri Legislature limits insurance company payouts
-
Accident closes Kingshighway near Chippewa
-
-
Police officer fired for not writing enough tickets
-
Fatal accident involving multiple vehicles in Union, Mo
-
Ford recalls 350,000 F-150s and Expeditions that can roll even when parked
-
Ford recalls 350,000 F-150s and Expeditions that can roll even when parked
-
Drivers concerned about dangerous south St. Louis intersection after fatal crash
-
-
Fatal crash involving a semi and 5 cars closes I-64 for hours
-
Two hurt in Laclede Station Road accident
-
Arnold woman identified as driver in fatal south St. Louis County accident