Blues player, spouse present $20,000 check to local special needs teacher

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. - St. Louis Blues forward Chris Thorburn, along with his family and the Blues organization, presented a teacher at Flynn Park Elementary School in University City with a $20,000 check on Thursday.

Sierra Weber pours her heart into teaching children with special needs, including the Thorburns’ son, 7-year-old Bennett. The Thorburns recently opened up about how Bennett was diagnosed with autism at age four. They said Weber’s leadership and care has led to noticeable breakthroughs in Bennett’s development.

“Bennett has started reading more words,” said Sara Thorburn. “He’s just progressing at a faster level and with more ease, less anxiety and he’s more willing to learn which is a lot more exciting.”

They noticed that Mrs. Weber was often buying school supplies and learning tools with her own money and wanted to find a way to give back.

The funds were raised at the April 4 “Support Special Education” night at the Blues game, along with a silent auction and raffle.

“We’re just regular parents just wanting to try and help and fortunately I have a platform which enables me to kind of reach out a little further,” said Chris Thorburn as he took time to thank fans who contributed as well as teammates, ex-teammates, and alumni. “We’re very proud. We are honored.”

Weber said she’s looking forward to more class field trips, added technology, and sensory tools for students for years to come.

“We work at a Title 1 public school with students with special needs and never in a million years would I have thought something like this would happen,” Weber said. “We’re super grateful and really touched by everybody’s support and help and how thoughtful everybody’s been and how generous and we’re blown away and so grateful.”