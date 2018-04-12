× Chesterfield may be getting another youth ice sports complex

ST. LOUIS, MO — Maryland Heights isn’t the only municipality getting a new ice facility. The Chesterfield Hockey Association tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch it hopes to break ground this fall on a $22.5 million youth ice sports complex. The new complex comes after the Hardee’s Iceplex closed last year.

The organization says its teamed up with two businesses to develop the 78,000 square foot complex using 12 acres on Chesterfield Airport Road. In order to start construction, the group says it needs to raise $2 million more dollars.