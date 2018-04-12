× Conagra Brands recalling certain Banquet Salisbury steak

ST. LOUIS, MO —There’s a recall you should know about if your family enjoys Salisbury steaks. Conagra Brands is recalling more than 135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak products.

The USDA’s food safety and inspection service says the Banquet family-size six Salisbury steaks and brown gravy may be contaminated with bone and other materials. The affected items were produced on March 10th and have a best by date of September 1, 2019 printed on the package.

There have been three reports of people suffering minor mouth injuries from the meat and several consumer complaints.