ST. LOUIS, MO — A fatal crash closes I-64 in Lake St. Louis Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Interstate 64 and Highway N.

A tractor-trailer was stopped on the side of the I-64 just passed the Highway N exit. The driver came out of the lane and crashed into the rear of the semi. The driver of the car is dead.

