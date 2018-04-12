Gardner responds to evidence hiding accusation from Greitens’ lawyers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says claims by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys that she purposefully hid evidence are an unwarranted attempt to distract from a pending criminal case against the governor.

Greitens' attorneys on Thursday accused Gardner of misconduct for withholding a videotaped interview of a woman with whom Greitens had an affair in 2015.

Prosecutors who initially claimed the recorder malfunctioned shared a copy Wednesday night, around the time a legislative committee report was released that prompted widespread calls for Greitens' resignation.

Greitens' attorneys want the case dismissed.

Gardner in a Thursday memorandum wrote that she learned the video was viewable Monday. She realized a special investigator's testimony was incorrect Tuesday after she viewed the video in full for the first time, then got additional notes from the investigator.

Gardner wrote that she turned over the evidence Wednesday, within a 48-hour deadline the court previously gave for her office to share new evidence.

Defense attorneys say the videotaped interview offers proof that the encounter was consensual.