Greitens’ attorneys say video of mistress deposition exonerates governor

ST. LOUIS – More bombshells Thursday in the invasion of privacy case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. The governor’s attorneys accused St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of misconduct and gross incompetence.

The story concerns the defense’s side in Thursday morning’s courtroom wrangling.

Defense lawyers were not talking outside the courthouse, as all sides remain under a gag order, but minutes earlier they unloaded on the circuit attorney inside the courthouse.

The defense said they were told by Gardner’s office for weeks that a two-hour recorded interview with Greitens’ mistress, conducted months ago, was not available because the equipment malfunctioned.

Then Wednesday night, after a Missouri House committee released its report on the governor, the defense handed over the tape, some of it with audio missing. Greitens’ attorneys claim it shows major flaws in the mistress’ story.

They argued the tape indicates that she said she was aroused when Greitens tied her hands, even though she said some of the interactions with Greitens were non-consensual.

The House report indicated the governor slapped the woman, shoved her, and spanked her. The defense said the newly released prosecution tape shows the woman laughing during the interview when questioned about the slap.

The defense said evidence was hidden from them.

Another complaint notes the defense requested were withheld. They said the hired investigator for the circuit attorney, William Don Tisaby, told the defense he did not take any notes during the mistress’ interview. However, Greitens lawyers said Tisaby can be seen taking notes, some 11 pages. They said Tisaby lied under oath.

The bottom line: the defense asked the judge for permission to hold new depositions with the mistress, her lawyer, and her ex-husband. They also asked for the charges against the governor to be dismissed and that the circuit attorney be punished.

The defense claimed the victim in the case has been telling different stories during different depositions and interviews.

Gov. Greitens released the following statement Thursday afternoon: