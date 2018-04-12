Group taking action on gender pay gap

ST. LOUIS, MO — It's hard to believe that in today's world women still make only 80 percent of what men make. According to the American Association of University Women, females are holding two-thirds of all student debt in the US. Millennial women are being squeezed on both ends of the spectrum.
