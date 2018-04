Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — April is national financial literacy month. It is a reminder of how to be financially responsible, to live within your means, to spend less than you make. Financial wellbeing coach, Abigail Buckhouse wants to help, she is with the group Operation Hope. They are holding a financial workshop for families.

Interactive Credit & Money Management

Carnahan High School of the Future

4041 S. Broadway

www.stlofe.org

314-622-4700