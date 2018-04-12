× Missouri Southern’s finances could affect accreditation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One of Missouri’s smallest state universities could face accreditation trouble stemming from low tuition and a decline in state support.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that lawmakers are also working to exempt Missouri Southern State University from the 1 percent tuition cap to stabilize the institution’s finances. The school has the lowest tuition of any four-year public university in Missouri.

Lawmakers have cut state funding for colleges and universities by $170 million since the 2010 fiscal year.

Republican Sen. Dan Brown says he plans to increase the school’s allocation by an additional $2 million.

Missouri Southern President Alan Marble says the school’s finances must be addressed before its 10-year re-accreditation site visit in 2019.

Marble plans to request a tuition hike at the next Board of Governors meeting.

