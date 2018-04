× Money saver: Lounge chairs drop from $90 to $36

ST. LOUIS, MO — It feels great outside, so spend some time relaxing and save. Check out this deal on caravan sport zero gravity lounge chairs.

These drop from $90 dollars to $36 at Hayneedle.com. Plus, you’ll get an additional five percent off if you buy two or more. You can get two chairs shipping for $68.36.,

This is one of the best-reviewed brands, with a two-pack sold on other sites for up to $100 dollars. Choose from eight different colors.