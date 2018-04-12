× Read the sordid 400+ page testimony from Missouri’s Greitens investigation

ST. LOUIS, MO — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens calls it an “entirely consensual relationship.” But the woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair says Greitens spanked, slapped, grabbed and shoved her during a series of sexual encounters that at times left her crying and afraid.

The woman’s graphic testimony was revealed in a report released Wednesday by a special Missouri legislative committee. The panel next is to recommend whether lawmakers should begin impeachment proceedings to try to remove the Republican governor from office.

Greitens is refusing calls to resign. He says it’s “a political witch hunt.”

Greitens also is to go to trial next month in St. Louis on a felony indictment accusing him of taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of the woman while she was partially nude in 2015.

The Missouri Special Investigative Committee on Oversight released the transcripts of testimony and exhibits held in secret over the past month. They issued this warning on their website:

“This report contains content of a sensitive and sexual nature. The House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight has kept descriptions of an adult nature and coarse language in order to provide an unfiltered record of witness testimony. In some cases, the identities of witnesses and sensitive information have been redacted from the record to protect privacy.”

The entire transcript is posted below: