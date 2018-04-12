Report: Missouri Gov. Greitens slapped, grabbed woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens calls it an ``entirely consensual relationship.'' But the woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair says Greitens spanked, slapped, grabbed and shoved her during a series of sexual encounters that at times left her crying and afraid.

The woman's graphic testimony was revealed in a report released Wednesday by a special Missouri legislative committee. The panel next is to recommend whether lawmakers should begin impeachment proceedings to try to remove the Republican governor from office.

Greitens is refusing calls to resign. He says it's ``a political witch hunt.''

Greitens also is to go to trial next month in St. Louis on a felony indictment accusing him of taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of the woman while she was partially nude in 2015.

Read the full report here. Warning: It contains details that may be disturbing.