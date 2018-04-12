ST. LOUIS, MO — There will be a reverse career fair to give community-based organizations an opportunity to meet companies who have talented veterans and individuals with a disability that are available for employment. The St. Louis Industry Liaison Group has joined with the St. Louis Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs to bring you the vendor fair.
