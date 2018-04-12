× SIU trustees to consider more money for Edwardsville campus

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Southern Illinois University trustees are poised to consider a proposal to reallocate state funding from the Carbondale campus to the Edwardsville campus to reflect enrollment changes.

Trustees are to consider the measure during their meeting Thursday. Enrollment at the Carbondale campus has been declining and more students are enrolling at Edwardsville. Enrollment distribution between the two schools is now about equal.

The reallocation has the support of SIU System President Randy Dunn. But Carbondale campus Chancellor Carlo Montemagno has said the funding shift could threaten the university’s financial stability.

The first phase of the plan would send an additional $5.1 million to the Edwardsville campus for fiscal year 2019. The proposal calls for Dunn to hire an external consultant to develop a recommended formula to address the funding gap.

___

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com