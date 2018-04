Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Three Missouri attractions are nominated in USA Today's Reader's Choice polls as some of the best in the country.

The St. Louis zoo is currently in first place for the "Best Zoo" category. The Missouri Botanical Garden is in second place for the "Best Botanical Garden in the Country." Wonders of Wildlife" in Branson is leading among "Best Aquariums."

You can vote once a day through April 30th.

Vote here:

St. Louis Zoo

St. Louis Zoo's Sea Lion Sound

Wonder's of Life Aquarium

Missouri Botanical Garden