Top GOP lawmaker calls for Greitens' resignation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Senate majority leader has become the highest ranking member of the state Legislature to call for Gov. Eric Greitens to resign.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe in a Thursday statement said allegations in a recent House report show Greitens has lost the “moral authority and the ability to lead.” Kehoe and Greitens are both Republicans.

A House investigatory report released Wednesday includes testimony from a woman who said Greitens slapped, grabbed and shoved her during a 2015 extramarital affair they had before his election. She also said he threatened to distribute a partially nude photo of her if she spoke about their relationship.

A special House panel launched the investigation of Greitens shortly after he was indicted in February on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge related to the photo claim.

Greitens has said he’ll continue to serve and that allegations of violence or sexual assault are false.