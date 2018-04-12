× Top Greitens donor calls on governor to resign

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A major financial donor to Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is calling on him to resign following allegations of physical violence against a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair.

Wealthy businessman David Humphreys in a Thursday statement said he’s “deeply disappointed” by claims outlined in a House investigatory report related to the 2015 affair, which was before Greitens’ election.

Humphreys is an executive at TAMKO Building Products in Joplin. Both he and his family were among top donors to Greitens’ 2016 election campaign. Humphreys alone gave Greitens $1.275 million.

Humphreys’ call for Greitens to step down signals the first public disavowal from a prominent top individual donor to Greitens’ campaign.

Other top Republican and Democratic elected officials in the state have also asked Greitens to resign.

Greitens has said he’ll continue to serve and that allegations of violence or sexual assault are false.