× Two St. Louis area Sears stores for sale

ST. LOUIS, MO — Two Sears stores attached to Mid- Rivers and South county center are up for grabs. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Sears is working with Real Insight Marketplace to auction off the properties May 22nd.

Other properties for sale include the Sears attached to Battlefield Mall in Springfield, Missouri, and a free-standing Sears in Cape Girardeau.