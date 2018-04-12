FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL - Two vehicles collided around 12:30am Thursday on eastbound I-64 in Fairview Heights. At least one of the vehicles rolled over. No word on the extent of injuries.
Vehicles collide on I-64 in Fairview Heights
