Bark in the Park adds biergarten to this year’s festivities

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The big Bark in the Park to benefit the Humane Society of Missouri is fast approaching.

Shana Cook from the Humane Society joins us with Hadley Key, from Young Friends of the Humane Society of Missouri to talk about the event.

New this year, Young Friends of the Humane Society of Missouri will be running a biergarten where attendees can enjoy a pint of local craft beer with their pup. The biergarten will also have popular lawn games like corn hole, giant Jenga and a washers tournament, and the Young Friends will also be hosting a raffle with great prizes!

Guests and their pups can also nosh on great food from local food trucks.

Bark in the Park also includes a 5k race and a 1-mile Walk for Animals.

All proceeds from Bark in the Park benefit the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Fund, dedicated to investigating, healing and preventing animal abuse.

Bark in the Park, presented by Purina, will be held on Saturday, May 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Forest Park.

It is the largest dog festival in the Midwest and an event the whole family can enjoy.

There's a special offer if you register in advance by April 30 at HSMO.org/bark.