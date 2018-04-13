× Bovines online: Farmers are using AI to help monitor cows

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Is the world ready for cows armed with artificial intelligence?

No time to ruminate on that because the moment has arrived, thanks to a Dutch company that has married two technologies _ motion sensors and AI _ with the aim of bringing the barnyard into the 21st century.

The company, Connecterra, has brought its IDA system, or “The Intelligent Dairy Farmer’s Assistant,” to the United States after having piloted it in Europe for several years.

IDA uses a motion-sensing device attached to a cow’s neck to transmit its movements to a program driven by AI. It can then predict whether a particular cow is ill, has become less productive, or is ready to breed _ alerting the farmer to changes in behavior that might otherwise be easily missed.