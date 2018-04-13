Check out the Biergarten at Das Bevo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — If the warm weather has you ready for al fresco dining, you're in luck. The Biergarten at Das Bevo in South St. Louis (4749 Gravois Ave., 63116) opens Friday (April 13).

Das Biergarten offers live music every Friday and Saturday night at 7:30. Have a family-friendly "Sunday Funday" in the Biergarten with karaoke, hula hoop contests, limbo contests and more.

On Saturday, May 26, Das Bevo will host its first Sausage Party featuring the Waterloo German Band and sausage sandwiches with silly names like “Pretty Fly for a Weiss Guy,” “Beat on the Brat,” and “Hard Knack Life."