ST. LOUIS, MO — A hit-and-run driver is on the loose Friday morning after striking a woman and her child in north St. Louis County. Police say the driver is possibly in a Pontiac with temporary tags.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon when the woman and her four-year-old were riding on a moped. St Louis County Police say that's when they were struck by a vehicle, sending the child airborne into the street.

Neighbors say the vehicle was going pretty fast through the intersection of Empress and Duke Drives.