Driver wounded in struggle with suburban St. Louis officer

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a driver has been shot and wounded while struggling with an officer over a gun during a suburban St. Louis narcotics investigation.

St. Louis County police say in a news release that the officer and a passenger also were injured Thursday night in Webster Groves. Police say the struggle ensued after officers stopped a vehicle in an area where residents recently had complained about criminal activity.

Police say that as the passenger was being handcuffed, another person got in the vehicle, where there was a gun. The vehicle began moving, dragging the officer as he struggled fo the gun. The driver was struck once when the gun went off, and the vehicle hit the passenger. Both suspects were hospitalized in stable condition. The officer was treated for scrapes.