Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signs controversial 5G wireless bill

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signs a controversial bill that local governments say would limit their ability to regulate big wireless facilities.

The plan expands access to 5G networks by allowing companies to install small cell antennas on street lights and utility poles.

Local governments cannot regulate or charge for the installation or maintenance of the facilities.

Rauner says the plan will boost economic activity in the state.

However, local governments call this a handout to big businesses and say it will lead to higher taxes for residents.