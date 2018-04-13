Judge in Gov. Greitens privacy case will not rule on request to dismiss this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Judge Rex Burlison tells FOX 2 that he will not rule on a request to dismiss charges Friday, or this weekend.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is accusing St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of purposefully hiding evidence until after the release of a legislative committee report that prompted widespread calls for his resignation.

Attorneys for the Republican governor on Thursday asked a St. Louis judge to dismiss a criminal indictment against Greitens. They accused Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of misconduct for withholding a videotaped interview of a woman with whom he had an affair in 2015.

Prosecutors who initially claimed the recorder malfunctioned finally shared a copy Wednesday night. Greitens says in a statement that Gardner ``purposefully'' hid the video until after Wednesday's release of a House committee report in which the woman alleged that Greitens initiated an aggressive, unwanted sexual encounter.

Defense attorneys say the videotaped interview offers proof that the encounter was consensual.

An attorney for the woman declined comment, citing a gag order in the criminal case.

2/2 The Defense said the photos show 1. The mistress laughing when asked about the slap. 2. The prosecutor’s paid private investigator taking notes despite his testimony he took no notes. (The woman’s identity has been concealed). pic.twitter.com/biwL5vzX5Z — Chris Hayes (@ChrisHayesTV) April 12, 2018

A Gov Greitens related hearing just ended. The Judge said the former mistresses ex-husband can answer questions about a possible $ trail. His lawyer Al Watkins had instructed him not to answer. The ex- husband will now have to say what he knows about possible payments & $ source. pic.twitter.com/30l3I6P4WL — Chris Hayes (@ChrisHayesTV) April 12, 2018

