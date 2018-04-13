Kevin Hart and other acts coming to St. Louis this spring

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Whether you want to laugh, dance or rock out, there is something for everyone in the upcoming acts.
Music critic Kevin Johnson fills us in on the artists coming our way:
- Counting Crows' "25 Years and Counting" tour with Live, Sept. 9, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Kid Rock's "Red Blooded Rock n Roll Redneck Extravaganza" Tour with Brantley Gilbert, Wheeler Walker Jr., Sept. 7, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Goo Goo Dolls' "Dizzy Up the Girl 20th Anniversary Tour," Oct. 5, the Pageant
- Alice Cooper's "Paranormal Evening," Oct. 20, Peabody Opera House
- Rascal Flatts' "Back to Us Tour" with Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce, Aug. 4, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Ashanti, June 23, the Pageant
- Bone Thugs N Harmony, May 20, the Pageant
- Blackberry Smoke, JJ Grey and Mofro, Aug. 18, Chesterfield Amphitheater
- Wayback Pointfest with 311, the Offspring, the Toadies, Gym Class Heroes, Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit, Alien Ant Farm, Sponge, Modern Day Zero, Sept. 3, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Day26's 20th anniversary tour, May 9, the Firebird
- Tory Lanez' "Memories Don't Die" tour, June 26, Delmar Hall
- Matisyahu & Stephen Marley, June 3, Atomic Cowboy Pavilion
- Plain White T's, Ocean Park Standoff, June 19, Old Rock House
- Ted Nugent, July 22, River City Casino
- Easton Corbin, April 13, River City Casino - CANCELED
- Kevin Hart, April 13, Scottrade Center
- Ramsey Lewis, April 13, Sheldon
- Todrick Hall, April 14, Delmar Hall