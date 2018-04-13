Lawyers say Jesse Jackson Jr., wife reach divorce settlement

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 14: Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. and his wife Sandi Jackson leave the federal court house after being sentenced to prison, August 14, 2013 in Washington, DC. Jackson was sentenced to 30 months in prison for using $750, 000 in campaign money to pay for living expenses and luxury items. His wife received a 12-month prison term. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO _ Attorneys say former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. and his estranged wife have reached a divorce settlement nearly five years after they pleaded guilty to schemes related to the misuse of a congressional campaign fund.

The lawyers for Jackson and former Chicago Alderwoman Sandi Jackson said Friday the deal ends their marriage after 27 years and resolves all legal issues between them. Jesse Jackson Jr. filed for divorce in late 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The case was being handled in Washington, where Sandi Jackson and the couple’s two children live. The settlement terms aren’t public.

Both Jacksons pleaded guilty in August 2013 to misusing the campaign fund. Each was sentenced to prison for diverting $750,000 to personal use from 2005 to 2012. They have been released from prison.

