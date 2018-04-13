Man attacked, robbed near police headquarters in Collinsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – You would think you’d be safe taking a walk next to a police headquarters, but a bold robber left a man bloody and fearing he’d been shot in the face near the Illinois State Police Headquarters in Collinsville.

The attack took place near the intersection of Eastport Plaza Drive and Executive Drive.

“It’s one of those crimes that kind of shocks your conscience a little bit,” said Maj. Brett Boerm, the Collinsville Police Department.

The intersection is in the heart of a business park where the victim works. Workers like to go for walks on their breaks.

According to police, the victim went for a walk on his break around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The suspect approached the victim from behind and robbed him at gunpoint. Workers at a nearby construction site heard gunfire, then saw the victim bleeding badly from his face.

“The suspect … demanded his cell phone. When the victim turned around that’s when he saw a gun in his face. The gun happened to go off at the same time. We believe the suspect hit the victim with the firearm. So yes, [the victim] was very lucky,” Boerm said.

Workers who know the victim said he was recovering physically but still shaken up. They will still go on walks, but only in groups, they said.

The suspect was described as an African-American man in his 20s, about 5’10” tall with a medium build, with long dreadlocks, police said. He left the scene in a maroon, early 2000s model Pontiac Grand Prix that was waiting nearby.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Collinsville Police Detective Doug Talbot at 618-344-2131, ext. 5279 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). You may get a cash reward and you don’t have to leave your name to get it.