Missouri high school staff member charged with sex crimes

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Authorities say a staff member at a suburban Kansas City high school exchanged nude pictures with students and engaged in sexual activities with two of them.

Twenty-two-year-old Robert Bluett was charged Thursday with two counts of sexual contact with a student. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. Bond is set at $75,000.

Bluett is a former paraprofessional, coach, and substitute teacher at William Chrisman High School in Independence. Court records say the investigation began last month when a student reported that her friend had received inappropriate texts. Bluett was arrested after the girl’s mother told police her daughter had confirmed sending nude photographs to Bluett.

Court records say Bluett initially denied the allegations before telling police he received oral sex from two students.