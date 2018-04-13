Severe weather possible Friday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — After a beautiful Thursday, the tide is about to turn again. A strong, slow-moving storm system will sweep into the Bistate area Friday. There will be a lot more clouds Friday and that will hold temperatures in the 70's. Along with the clouds will come more humidity which will set the stage for a few strong storms Friday evening into Friday night.

For the most part Friday looks fine/dry, up until about 5PM. Then we watch the southwest horizon for thunderstorms to begin bubbling up. These storms will form near/southeast of I-44 and lift up through "Zone 2" into the St. Louis region between 7pm and midnight. Some of these storms may produce large hail, a few strong wind gusts. There is also on outside chance for a tornado in Zone 2, but it's NOT a high-risk event by any means.

The other region that has an elevated risk of severe is to our west...in "Zone 1". Here, tornadoes with very large hail and damaging winds will be possible with more isolated...but most likely more intense storms.