Read the entire transcript of Thursday’s raucous Greitens court proceeding

A judge’s ruling on a request to dismiss an invasion of privacy indictment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens stemming from an extramarital affair won’t happen before next week.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison says he would not rule Friday or this weekend. Burlison says he will provide advance notice of any ruling and will make it in open court.

The Republican governor is due in court on the felony charge next month. But on Thursday, his attorneys renewed a motion to dismiss the case, alleging misconduct and incompetence by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Gardner’s office filed a motion later Thursday calling the allegations an attempted distraction.

Greitens also is under fire after Wednesday’s release of a special legislative committee’s report in which the woman involved in the affair alleged he coerced her into sex acts and spanked, slapped and shoved her. Grietens says allegations are lies.

2/2 The Defense said the photos show 1. The mistress laughing when asked about the slap. 2. The prosecutor’s paid private investigator taking notes despite his testimony he took no notes. (The woman’s identity has been concealed). pic.twitter.com/biwL5vzX5Z — Chris Hayes (@ChrisHayesTV) April 12, 2018